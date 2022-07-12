Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.54), with a volume of 10172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.30 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market capitalization of £152.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.98.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

