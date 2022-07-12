Tokamak Network Market Cap Tops $4.62 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00008732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokamak Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,368.94 or 0.99953439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokamak Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.