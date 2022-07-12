TomoChain Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $46.60 million and $4.90 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,992,425 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

