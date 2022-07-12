Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. 1,275,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,457. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.