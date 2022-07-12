TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:RNW traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. 24,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,061. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.94.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

