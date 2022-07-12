Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $172.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.15.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.70. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.93. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

