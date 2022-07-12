Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of TG stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

