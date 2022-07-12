TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

