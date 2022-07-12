TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average is $201.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.