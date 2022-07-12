TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,881 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.
