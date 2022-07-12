TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

