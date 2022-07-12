TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.