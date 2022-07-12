TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

