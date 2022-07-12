TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 170.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,796,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

