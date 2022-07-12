TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 62,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.4% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

ACN stock opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $320.71. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

