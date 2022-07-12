TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $875.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

