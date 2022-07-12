Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.