Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($38.10) to €40.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

