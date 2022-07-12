UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

UBS stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.