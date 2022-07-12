UBS Group Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.