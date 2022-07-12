Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.87 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

