United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.79.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.01%.

United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

