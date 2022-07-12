United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.05. 63,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $197.38.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

