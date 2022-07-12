United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.50.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

UTHR stock opened at $241.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.08. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total transaction of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

