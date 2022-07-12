Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.
UPST opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.