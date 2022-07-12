Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

UPST opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

