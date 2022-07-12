Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

