Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,590,000. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

