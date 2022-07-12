Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 122,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 247,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.