Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $337.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

