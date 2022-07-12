Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.11. Approximately 189,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 350,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 85.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

