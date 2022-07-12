Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.11. Approximately 189,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 350,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
