Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.61. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

