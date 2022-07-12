Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.69 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

