Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. 10,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,711. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

