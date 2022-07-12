Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.80. 11,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

