Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

