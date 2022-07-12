Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.00. 40,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 916,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $541,774 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

