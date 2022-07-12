VeChain (VET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73.70 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $73.70 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

