Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million

Velo (VELO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Velo has a total market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

