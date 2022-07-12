VeraBank N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,018 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $8,107,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 113,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.79.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,212. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

