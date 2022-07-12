Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.13

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $39,486.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,549,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

