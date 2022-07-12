Viacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,745.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $7,745.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00245763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

