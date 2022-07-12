VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.44 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,831,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 102,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

