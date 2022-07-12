Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.76. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,510 shares traded.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

