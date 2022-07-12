Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($210.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($173.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($185.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

VOW3 stock opened at €130.28 ($130.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is €144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.91. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 1 year high of €220.30 ($220.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

