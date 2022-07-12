Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of VLTA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 4,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,569. Volta has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

