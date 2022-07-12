vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.65 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
