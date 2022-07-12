Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($190.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.70. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

