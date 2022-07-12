Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $136,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

