Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

