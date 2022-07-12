Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

